New free COVID testing sites opening up in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Two drive-thru COVID testing sites are underway: one sponsored by the City of Fresno partnering with the Major League Baseball organization; the other sees United Health Centers partnering with Fresno County.

COVID testing taking place at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno as the City of Fresno to get as many people as possible tested. Testing takes place every Tuesday from noon to three through the end of February.

“It’s the largest leader of death in our county at this point. More people have died of COVID than from anything else in the County of Fresno this year,” said Miguel Arias the Fresno City Council President.

With just a few days left to go in 2020, Fresno leaders at the Chukchansi park drive-thru site are urging the public to be responsible.

“At this point we are encouraging everyone — symptomatic and asymptomatic to take a test because we have a significant crisis before us and we need to make sure if you’re COVID positive, you stay home.”

Fresno resident Jeanette Ocampo is doing all she can to help ease the crisis.

“I think it’s important that we get tested so that there’s a sense of community involvement that COVID is real and to promote the vaccination of it as well.”

Over at Central High School, United Health Centers also stepped up to the plate for Fresno.

“It’s very important that we protect each other and it’s very important that we lower the positive rates that we have right now so that’s why we’re doing the surveillance testing whether you are showing symptoms or not,” said Melida Saldana, the Business Development Coordinator for United Health Centers.

United Health Centers is providing free testing at Central High school every Tuesday through the end of February.