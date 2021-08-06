New CRMC policy bans visitors from hospitals, with few exceptions

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Community Regional Medical Center has announced that their change in visitor policy will be effective as of Friday, August 6, and that visitors are no longer allowed at their hospitals due to the continued spread of COVID-19.

CRMC officials say visitors will only be allowed into the hospital on very few exceptions and that they encourage patient visits by phone.

Visitors who are given an exception but do not pass the hospital’s COVID-19 entrance screening will not be allowed to visit family and friends in the hospital, according to CRMC.

CRMC says exceptions to the new policy change include:

Obstetric patients, allowed one support person to accompany them.

Nursery/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients, allowed one visitor, parent or guardian.

Patients at the end-of-life are allowed two visitors.

Patients who are being discharged may have one visitor to receive discharge instructions and teaching.

Patients with physical, intellectual, developmental disabilities or cognitive impairments may be given two support people by a family/patient representative, but only one person may be present at a time for visits.

One vistor will be allowed for patients who don’t meet any of the criteria above and have been in the hospital for more than 14 days. This vistor is allowed in for one day every two weeks.

Others as determined on a case-by-case basis by hospital leadership/staff.

More information can be found on the Community Medical Centers website.