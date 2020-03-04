New case of Coronavirus confirmed in Los Angeles

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

LOS ANGELES (KNBC) — Kaiser Permanente in West Los Angeles confirmed Tuesday that it was overseeing the care of a coronavirus patient “who is home in self-isolation and being treated on an outpatient basis.”

“We are in touch with and monitoring the patient,” Kaiser Permanente said in a statement. “We are focused on delivering excellent care while ensuring the protection of our members, physicians and staff.”

Citing HIPAA requirements, Kaiser Permanente refused to provide further details.

