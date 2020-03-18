Nevada to close casinos, businesses and ban dining out

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, pedestrians pass beneath the Reno arch as traffic passes on Virginia Street in downtown Reno, Nev. All bars, nightclubs, restaurants and gyms will close in Reno by 5 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, in an effort to reduce the risk of exposure to coronavirus, Mayor Hillary Schieve announced. Schieve initially included casinos on the closure list late Monday with plans to begin the shutdowns Tuesday morning. But she quickly rescinded that directive and further clarified restaurants can continue carry-out orders and keep drive-through windows open. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s governor ordered a monthlong closure of casinos and other non-essential businesses like bars, movie theaters and gyms and restaurants to shutter their dining rooms and only offer takeout or delivery in order to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Bars, movie theaters and gyms should also close by noon Wednesday and restaurants should shutter their dining rooms and only offer takeout or delivery in order to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, said Gov. Steve Sisolak.

“Today it’s clear additional steps must be taken immediately in order to slow the spread of this deadly virus in our state,” Sisolak said at a news conference in Las Vegas. “We absolutely must take this step for every Nevadan’s health and safety. Please, please take this seriously. … Please stay home for Nevada. ”

The order from Democrat Steve Sisolak Tuesday night follows similar moves by more than 10 other governors as states scramble to mitigate the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Sisolak’s order gave thousands of businesses in the tourism capital less than a day to prepare. Though a number of casinos started to close their doors this week, the governor’s sweeping order shutters Nevada’s main industry, anchored by glitzy casinos lining the Las Vegas Strip.

The closures are part of federal guidance recommending social distancing. President Donald Trump has urged Americans to follow sweeping guidelines for the next few weeks, including for older residents to stay home and for all people to avoid gatherings of more than 10 as well as restaurants and bars.

