Netflix CEO donates $30 million toward research for COVID-19 vaccine

(CNN Newsource) — The CEO of Netflix has donated $30 million toward the research for a coronavirus vaccine.

Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin” gave the money to the Gavi Alliance, a nonprofit immunization organization founded by the Bill Gates Foundation, according to Variety.

The funds will reportedly be spent on speeding up the COVID-19 vaccine development and help with distributing once it’s available.

Gavi Alliance’s goal is to raise $7.4 billion.

The non-profit wants to immunize 300 million children over the next five years.

