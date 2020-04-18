Netflix CEO donates $30 million toward research for COVID-19 vaccine

(CNN Newsource) — The CEO of Netflix has donated $30 million toward the research for a coronavirus vaccine.
Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin” gave the money to the Gavi Alliance, a nonprofit immunization organization founded by the Bill Gates Foundation, according to Variety.
The funds will reportedly be spent on speeding up the COVID-19 vaccine development and help with distributing once it’s available.
Gavi Alliance’s goal is to raise $7.4 billion.
The non-profit wants to immunize 300 million children over the next five years.
