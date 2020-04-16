Need for seed: Gardeners flock to stores, overwhelm websites

NITRO, W.Va. (AP) — Home gardeners are feeling the need for seed.
Vegetable packets are being gobbled up at stores, and shoppers have overwhelmed seed websites during the coronavirus pandemic.
Some seed companies are scrambling to fill back orders. Johnny’s Selected Seeds stopped taking online orders from home gardeners a few weeks back and is only accepting commercial farm orders through April 28.
Park Seeds’ normal shipping window is two to three business days.
Now it’s up to two weeks. Burpee Seeds chairman George Ball says this year’s buying spree is unrecognizable in terms of the sheer demand.
