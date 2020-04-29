NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory develops COVID-19 prototype ventilator in 37 Days

LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — Researchers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory have joined the fight against the coronavirus in a unique way. A team from the space agency used their technical skills to develop a ventilator specifically for COVID-19 patients – in record time.

For scientists who specialize in spacecrafts – designing an earth-bound medical machine might be one of their most unusual creations yet.

“This was a complete departure we’re not a medical device company,” said Sarah Hovsepian, an employee at NASA-JPL.

She is part of the team behind Project VITAL (Ventilator Intervention Technology Accessible Locally).

The group of NASA-JPL employees designed, built and tested a new type of ventilator – from scratch – in just 37 days.

It was an incredible feat for a socially distanced staff. A small group worked on the prototype in person – while the rest relied on video conferencing.

This image shows the ventilator prototype for coronavirus patients designed and built by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Some of the dozens of engineers involved in creating a ventilator prototype specially targeted to coronavirus disease patients at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

At left, doctors at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City give a thumbs up after testing a ventilator prototype developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. At right, JPL engineers are working on the ventilator prototype for coronavirus patients. Credit: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City and NASA/JPL-Caltech

Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California prepare to ship a prototype ventilator for coronavirus patients to the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Combining the technical know-how of more than 100 people – remotely – was one of the most challenging parts of the job.

“And we were creating a new path for this new way of working, a new way of doing things and it was incredible how much we were able to accomplish in a short period of time,” said Hovsepian.

The prototype is only made of about 80 parts – and was designed to deliver more oxygen at higher pressure

Something doctors say is needed for many COVID-19 patients.

Testing at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York – has so far proven the project a success.

“We have the potential to save human lives, people that we might know, our neighbors, our families and that intensity, it’s amazing, it’s amazing,” said Michelle Easter with NASA-JPL.

A technological triumph at a time it’s needed the most.

NASA is now seeking emergency U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for their ventilator and speaking with manufacturing companies who are interested in producing it.

COVID-19 resource links:

