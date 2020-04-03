Breaking News
NAS Lemoore service member diagnosed with COVID-19

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

NAS Lemoore service member diagnosed with COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LEMOORE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A service member at NAS Lemoore has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Naval Air Station.

In a post on Facebook Thursday, personnel confirmed that the service member was tested after showing symptoms on Mar. 25 and the test came back positive on Apr. 1. The service member, who supports the Fleet Readiness Center West, was isolated since the test on Mar. 25 and remains in quarantine at home.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Naval Air Station adds that health professionals conducted an investigation to establish how much contact the infected service member had with other personnel.

“We are taking necessary precautions to keep everyone safe and informed, and we will continue to coordinate closely with our local commands and state and federal partners.”

Naval Air Station Lemoore

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.