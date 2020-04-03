NAS Lemoore service member diagnosed with COVID-19

LEMOORE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A service member at NAS Lemoore has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Naval Air Station.

In a post on Facebook Thursday, personnel confirmed that the service member was tested after showing symptoms on Mar. 25 and the test came back positive on Apr. 1. The service member, who supports the Fleet Readiness Center West, was isolated since the test on Mar. 25 and remains in quarantine at home.

The Naval Air Station adds that health professionals conducted an investigation to establish how much contact the infected service member had with other personnel.

“We are taking necessary precautions to keep everyone safe and informed, and we will continue to coordinate closely with our local commands and state and federal partners.” Naval Air Station Lemoore

COVID-19 resource links:

