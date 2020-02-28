Mystery NorCal coronavirus patient in serious condition

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) — Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have topped 83,000 people worldwide, and causing more than 2,800 deaths.

Fear about the disease has roiled stock markets around the world and officials in Washington are facing increased scrutiny about how the U.S. is handling the epidemic. All this as the latest patient in Northern California is in serious condition.

A Northern California patient fighting the coronavirus at the U.C. Davis Medical Center is now in serious condition, officials say.

The Solano County woman has puzzled health officials, who say they have not been able to trace where she contracted the virus. The patient didn’t have any relevant travel history, exposure to another known patient and wasn’t one of the evacuees repatriated from China, officials said.

“This does appear to be a person who genuinely did acquire their illness in the community,” Solano County Public Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas said in a news conference Thursday.

The case is particularly troubling for experts who still don’t know how this person contracted the virus, indicating what’s called “community spread.”

Further, the patient wasn’t tested initially, raising concern there could be more unknown cases without a connection to travel or another known patient.

The World Health Organization says knowledge of the virus continues to evolve.

“This is a new virus,” said Dr. Margaret Harris, WHO spokeswoman. “It’s certainly challenging us. It’s a very infectious virus.”

The number of cases in the U.S. increased again Friday, with more than 60 confirmed cases — according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services employee alleges workers who handled the first evacuees from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, weren’t given proper training or protective gear. Something officials dispute.

“I can say unequivocally that everyone involved with those evacuations was appropriately equipped and trained,” said Dr. William A. Walthers, Ph.D., of the U.S. State Department.

U.S. officials continue to urge calm.

“Are you going to see some schools shut down? Probably, said Mick Mulvaney, acting White House Chief of Staff. “May you see impacts on public transportation? Sure but we do this, we know how to handle this.”

President Donald Trump has tasked Vice President Mike Pence with leading the response.

“We’re going to bring a whole of government approach to this,” said Pence.

Around the world, more than 20 vaccines are in the works. Now the race is on to bring crucial medicine to people who need it most.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.