Musicians come together to help Clovis burger joint

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – Cravings in Clovis is another restaurant just staying afloat in 2020, but with the owner’s background in music, two industries came together to support their love of the burgers and local business.

Touting the local music scene alongside national musicians, the sound of burgers on the grill is sweet music to the ears of many local residents. But for owner Grant Mohler, things have gone from bad to worse.

“My wife and I, we were hurting so bad we moved in with my aunt. So we’re just trying to stay open–do whatever it takes to stay open,” said Mohler.

Nathan Castaneda, a customer, musician, and friend of Mohler heard the news that his favorite burger joint is struggling and because of Mohler’s constant support of the music industry, Castaneda knew something had to be done.

“Because this place is not only a burger joint, but this is like a band memorabilia for musicians that can come together to support each other with our ambitions and our passions and you know we just come together like a family,” said Nathan Castaneda, a musician with Valkyrie Missile Band.

Castaneda and other Central Valley musicians came together and started a GoFundMe with a tribute attached for Mohler.

“I just really want to comment on how much the music scene has helped along the way. I was just blown away, I was just crying like a baby watching that video. We don’t know if we’re going to be here when COVID’s done, you know what I mean, so we’re just trying to hold on and make it past COVID pretty much.”