Multiple Valley events canceled due to coronavirus fears

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Multiple upcoming events across the Central Valley were canceled Wednesday as health officials across California and the nation urged against large gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Mar. 17 lecture by Margaret Brennan, CBS News’ senior foreign affairs correspondent and moderator of “Face the Nation,” to Fresno State had been canceled due to the university following “evolving guidance” from California State University officials as well as state and local public health agencies regarding COVID-19.

Fresno State said it is evaluating near-term events and meetings on a case-by-case basis for a determination of any potential cancellation or postponement.

FresYes Fest, which was originally scheduled for Mar. 21, has been postponed until Fall 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.

“It is with extreme caution and an obligation to our Central Valley friends and neighbors that we have decided to postpone FresYes Fest until later in the year,” said Mike Cruz, president of Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. “The entire concept of this event is to bring people together to enjoy the best of the city and we can’t, in good conscience, do this while there is a threat to public health.”

The annual event was expected to draw around 17,000 people to downtown Fresno.

A new event date will be announced soon.

List of Valley events canceled or postponed so far:

March 17 lecture by Margaret Brennan at Fresno State

FresYes Fest on March 21

Fresno Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics Northern California

Central Valley Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. in April

Annual Peach Blossom Festival at Fresno State canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Special Olympics Northern California (SONC) said it canceled the Fresno Polar Plunge fundraiser that was slated for Saturday due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

“The health and safety of our athletes, families, volunteers and Polar Plunge participants are our top priorities,” said David Solo, president, and CEO of SONC.

SONC also canceled its Fresno Regional Basketball Competition that was scheduled for March 29. It will continue to monitor the situation and re-evaluate the status of future events after April 1.

Central Valley Honor Flight (CVHF) announced on Facebook that it’s suspending a scheduled trip in April to Washington, D.C. due to the national board’s suspension of all Honor Flight trips effectively immediately through at least April 30.

CVHF said it “will look forward to the privilege of escorting our veterans to their memorials as soon as it is safe to do so. We will be reaching out to every veteran impacted by this new reality and make sure every question or concern is addressed.”

