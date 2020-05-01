More than two dozen new COVID-19 cases reported in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Kings County Department of Public Health (KCDPH) confirmed 27 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Health officials say the exposure of the 27 cases is still under investigation. One case is being treated in isolation and all other cases have been quarantined.

Health officials also identified 10 previously identified coronavirus patients who have fully recovered from the disease.

Of those 123 cases, 97 are active, 25 have recovered and 1 death has been reported.

