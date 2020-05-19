More than 70% of Tulare County’s COVID-19 deaths are in nursing facilities

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — More than 70% of all COVID-19 related deaths in Tulare County are connected to nursing facilities in the county.

On Tuesday, the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency announced four more people had died due to COVID-19 — bringing the county’s death toll to 71.

Fifty-one of the overall deaths — or 71.8% — can be traced back to nursing facilities in the county.

Outbreaks in skilled nursing facilities — or “SNFs” as Gov. Gavin Newsom has called them — have been hit hard by the new coronavirus, and several of Tulare County’s SNFs have seen outbreaks.

Redwood Springs in Visalia — which announced its first case on April 1 — has had 209 cases of COVID-19. Those cases include patients, staff and people connected to the facility. Twenty-eight people have died from Redwood Springs alone.

That one skilled nursing facility’s deaths represent 39% of all COVID-19 related deaths in Tulare County.

Lindsay Gardens in Lindsay has had 112 cases and nine deaths. That means this SNF accounts for 12.6% of all COVID-19 related deaths in Tulare County.

Dinuba Healthcare in Dinuba has had 83 cases of the new coronavirus, and four people have died. That’s a little more than 5% of the COVID-19 related deaths in Tulare County.

Sierra Valley Rehab in Porterville has had 73 cases of COVID-19, and seven people have died as a result — or about 9.9% of the county’s COVID-19 related deaths.

Finally, Linwood Meadows in Visalia has had 18 cases of the coronavirus, and three have died.

In all, COVID-19 cases from these five SNFs account for 34.4% of all cases in Tulare County and 71.8% of the county’s COVID-19 related deaths.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.