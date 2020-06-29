More than 500 inmates in Fresno County jails test positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — More than 500 people in Fresno County jails have tested positive for COVID-19 the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

According to Sheriff’s Office officials, 507 people have tested positive for the virus while 472 have tested negative. Three people refused to take a COVID-19 test.

The Sheriff’s Office says most of the cases come from the North Jail Annex, and when a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, they are moved to a quarantine area with other inmates who have tested positive.

Additionally, 25 correctional officers and one court deputy sheriff have tested positive.

Officials say the 14-day quarantine period suggested for a positive COVID-19 diagnosis began on June 19 and is already more than half complete. However, if an inmate must be released before they have recovered from the virus, Sheriff’s deputies are working to ensure they are educated about the disease.

If someone’s sentence ends or they post bail, we must release the person even if they are inside the quarantine period. We give them educational material letting them know of the circumstances and that they should continue on by self-quarantining at home. Tony Botti, Fresno County Sheriff’s Spokesman

Further tests will be performed on both sick and well inmates to ensure their health condition is known, officials say.

This comes as Fresno County health officials announced Monday that there were 337 more COVID-19 cases.

