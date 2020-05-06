More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases now reported in the Central San Joaquin Valley

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central San Joaquin Valley crossed the 2,000 COVID-19 case mark Tuesday, following big gains in a number of counties.

In Tulare County, health officials reported their largest single-day increase ever. The total case number rose to 858 – a jump of 101 new cases.

In Fresno County, health officials reported 52 new cases – bringing the total to 724 cases.

In Kings County, health officials say the total number of coronavirus cases jumped by 13 to 211.

Health departments in Madera County, Mariposa County, and Merced County all reported no new cases Tuesday.

Of the total 2,007 cases across the Central San Joaquin Valley, 543 have recovered and 55 have died.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

