Monterey Bay Aquarium temporarily closing due to coronavirus concern

MONTEREY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Monterey Bay Aquarium will be closed to visitors until at least Mar. 27 due to concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus.

The announcement made online Thursday cites Governor Newsom’s statewide guidance canceling large gatherings, in a bid to halt the transmission of COVID-19. The closure comes into force Thursday.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The aquarium says essential staff will report as usual to ensure the animals are looked after and critical systems remain operational. All other staff members will be paid during the closure, regardless of whether or not they can work from home.

Anyone who had tickets booked can reschedule their visit or request a refund calling 831-648-4800.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.