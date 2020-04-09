Merced restricts use of city parks to exercise only during pandemic

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The city of Merced has restricted the use of its parks to exercise only during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move by Merced to shut down all play equipment and shelters at the parks complies with a health officer’s order issued Wednesday by the Merced County Health Officer.

The order directs everyone to stay home unless they are providing or receiving essential services.

“Use our parks to walk, jog, stretch your legs, play catch with your kids, but stay off the playground equipment,” said Steve Carrigan, Merced City Manager. “Absolutely no groups, no team sports, no practices are allowed in the parks. It’s OK to bring your immediate family to the park, but that is it.”

The order does not affect the regular use of bike paths or walking trails.

Officials said Merced-area churches have been cooperating with the order by moving services online or canceling them.

“They understand the seriousness of the situation,” Carrigan said. “Due to the danger, they can’t have services in the parks or buildings. They don’t want to spread COVID19 among the members.”

Merced Police officers will patrol parks and other parts of the city to look for any gathering that violates the county’s health order.

“Our officers’ first job is to educate people and explain to them the dangers involved,” Carrigan said. “But if that doesn’t work, we will cite them.”

Failure to comply with the health officer’s order is a misdemeanor punishable by fine, county jail sentencing or both.

The order from the Merced County Health Officer:

Directs all individuals living in the County to continue to stay at home unless they are providing or receiving essential services;

Directs all businesses and governmental agencies to cease non-essential operations at physical locations in the County;

Prohibits all non-essential gatherings of any number of individuals (including church and funeral services);

Orders cessation of all non-essential travel; and

Restricts access to certain recreation areas (including parks and golf courses).

