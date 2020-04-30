Merced County’s COVID-19 reports 2 recoveries, 1 new case

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Merced County has risen by one Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health, but the number of recoveries reported is two.

Health officials say there are a total of 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 76 recoveries. The number of deaths remains at three.

According to Madera County Department of Public Health, the city with the most number of cases is Los Banos at 37. Following that, Merced has 23 cases, Delhi has 12 cases, Atwater has 9, Livingston has 8, Gustine has 8, and Winton has 6.

