Merced County’s COVID-19 reported cases up to 131

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Merced County is up to 131 Thursday, according to an afternoon update from the Department of Public Health.

According to Merced County Department of Public Health, 30 cases were acquired outside of their jurisdiction, 27 were through community spread, 36 were healthcare exposed, 34 were through known exposure, and four are under investigation.

Of the 131 confirmed cases, health officials say 48 are active, 80 have recovered, and three have died.

