Merced County streamlines COVID-19 testing; confirmed cases continue to rise

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – There are a total of 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Merced County, according to health officials Monday.

In a statement sent out by Merced County, one of the 10 cases was acquired through community spread while the other nine were travel-related.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

It comes as Merced County announced two mobile specimen collection stations for novel coronavirus samples. The sites are designed to streamline testing capabilities.

Health officials say the sites will give patients showing symptoms who are not hospitalized somewhere where they can be tested for COVID-19. Collections are scheduled by appointment and walk-ins will not be accepted.

“This is a huge victory for the residents of Merced County,” said Public Health Director Dr. Rebecca Nanyonjo-Kemp. “Being able to offer these Mobile Specimen Collection sites will help ensure a more accurate depiction of how the COVID-19 pandemic in affecting Merced County.”

