Live Now
Condado de Tulare anuncia 82 nuevos casos de COVID-19

Merced County reports another death from COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Another person in Merced County has died from COVID-19 according to Merced County health officials.

In addition, four more cases of the virus were reported while seven more have been labeled as recovered.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Health officials say 60 positive cases have been attributed to the city of Merced, while 41 have come from Los Banos. Additionally, 18 have come from Delhi, 10 from Atwater, 9 from Winton, and 8 from Gustine according to the Merced County Department of Public Health website.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know