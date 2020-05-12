Merced County reports another death from COVID-19

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Another person in Merced County has died from COVID-19 according to Merced County health officials.

In addition, four more cases of the virus were reported while seven more have been labeled as recovered.

Health officials say 60 positive cases have been attributed to the city of Merced, while 41 have come from Los Banos. Additionally, 18 have come from Delhi, 10 from Atwater, 9 from Winton, and 8 from Gustine according to the Merced County Department of Public Health website.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.