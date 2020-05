MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County reported another COVID-19-related death Monday, bringing the total to seven.

In addition, health officials say there are seven new cases of COVID-19 in the county making for a total of 268 cases since the pandemic began. 147 people have recovered from the virus, officials say.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.