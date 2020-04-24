Merced County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 cases; now 100 cases in county

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)– Merced County health officials report six new cases of COVID-19 in the county bringing the total to 100 cases.

Of the 100 cases, 40 are active, 57 are recovered and three deaths have been reported.

Los Banos reports 34 cases, Merced reports 18, Delhi reports 11, Atwater reports seven, and Gustine reports seven positive cases.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.