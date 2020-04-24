Live Now
Merced County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19 cases; now 100 cases in county

Coronavirus

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE)– Merced County health officials report six new cases of COVID-19 in the county bringing the total to 100 cases.

Of the 100 cases, 40 are active, 57 are recovered and three deaths have been reported.

Los Banos reports 34 cases, Merced reports 18, Delhi reports 11, Atwater reports seven, and Gustine reports seven positive cases.

