Merced County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more recoveries

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

That brings the county to 74 cases overall.

Additionally, health officials said Tuesday five more people have recovered — bringing the recovery total to 23.

Three people have died in Merced County due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 resource links:

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

