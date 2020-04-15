COVID-19 Information

Merced County reports 5 more COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Merced County has risen by five in 24 hours, according to data released Tuesday by the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say there are 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Merced County. Of that number, 24 have recovered and three have passed away.

According to the Department of Public Health, 27 coronavirus patients are residents of Los Banos, 15 live in Merced, six in Gustine, and another six in Atwater.

