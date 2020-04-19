Merced County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases — totaling 90

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases Saturday in their daily morning update.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases to 90merce.

That includes 59 active cases, 28 recoveries, and three deaths, according to the county’s Department of Public Health.

A total of 58 of those affected were reported to be between the ages of 18 to 49. While a total of 20 cases were between the ages of 50 to 64.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

