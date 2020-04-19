COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Merced County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases — totaling 90

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases Saturday in their daily morning update.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

It brings the total number of confirmed cases to 90merce.

That includes 59 active cases, 28 recoveries, and three deaths, according to the county’s Department of Public Health.

A total of 58 of those affected were reported to be between the ages of 18 to 49. While a total of 20 cases were between the ages of 50 to 64.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know