Merced County reports 1 new COVID-19 case – totaling 93

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of COVID-19 infections in Merced County is now at 93 confirmed cases, according to the Merced County Department of Public Health.

Health officials said that out of the 93 cases, 56 have recovered and three have died.

