Merced County reports 1 new COVID-19 case – totaling 101

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of COVID-19 infections in Merced County on Friday morning is now at 101 confirmed cases with 37 active cases, according to the county’s Department of Public Health.

Health officials said that out of the 101 cases, 61 have recovered and three have died.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.