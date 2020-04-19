Merced County health officials report 2 new cases of COVID-19, total at 87

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials report two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 87.

Of the 87 cases, 56 are active, 28 have recovered and three have died.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.