COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Merced County health officials report 2 new cases of COVID-19, total at 87

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials report two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 87.

Of the 87 cases, 56 are active, 28 have recovered and three have died.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know