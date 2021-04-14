Merced County moves into red tier, all 58 counties now out of purple

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The county of Merced has announced Wednesday its move into the red tier of California’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.”

The change comes after officials from the Merced County Department of Public Health petitioned the state of California, saying that the county had maintained the metrics needed to enter the red tier save for “a sudden data dump of positive cases” that had been delayed from a laboratory and caused the case numbers to artificially inflate.

“We appreciate the State recognizing this issue and making the change,” said Chairman Daron McDaniel of the Merced County Board of Supervisors. “I would like to thank County staff for identifying this data error and addressing it with the State—being placed in the wrong tier is a disservice to our business community and we owe it to them to get it right.”

With Merced County entering the red tier, all 58 of California’s counties are now in either the red, orange, or yellow tiers.