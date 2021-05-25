Merced County moves into “moderate” orange tier, Mariposa County moves to yellow

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County has achieved the COVID-19 metrics to reach the orange tier, while Mariposa County has moved back into yellow Tuesday.

In Tuesday’s update from the California Department of Public Health, Merced County received the go-ahead to enter the orange “moderate” tier of California’s “Blueprint for a Safer Economy.”

Merced represents the last Central Valley county to leave the red “substantial” level of the state’s tier system.

In the orange tier, the state allows restaurants and theaters to open at 50% indoor capacity.

Gyms, wineries, breweries, and distilleries can open indoors at 25%.

Meanwhile, Mariposa County has reached the metrics to enter the yellow or “minimal” tier. In this tier, most indoor business operations are open with modifications.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced that the state will fully reopen on June 15, as long as there is enough vaccine supply for those who are 16 and older who want to get one, and as long as hospitalizations remain low and stable.