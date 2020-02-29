Merced County Jail temporarily closes due to coronavirus fears; Fresno County Jail stays open

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE) — The Merced County Jail and John Latoracca Correctional Center are will be closed to all visitors through the weekend, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

“With the weekends being our biggest visitation days with so many people coming into the facility for those days, we just want to limit any kind of outside exposure that we have to the facility at this point,” said Merced County Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen.

The Sheriff’s Office said the temporary closure is a precautionary measure as it continues to learn more about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, and how it is affecting California and the rest of the nation.

Officials said there have been no confirmed cases in Merced County and this is a purely precautionary and proactive step.

“We believe these measures right now are the best way to protect the inmates, to protect the staff because it does take so long for this virus to manifest or to show itself, and we just don’t want to take any chances at this point,” said Deputy Allen.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, all new inmates entering the facilities will be checked by medical personnel and isolated.

“Our medical staff is doing the best they can on going through preventative measures, trying to make sure everybody is clean and sanitized when they come into the facility,” said Deputy Allen.

In a statement, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said visitations at the jail will continue as normal.

“Jail visitations are a critical service we provide to inmates, their family members, attorneys, and others. We have no reason to justify canceling visitation rights at this time.” Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

