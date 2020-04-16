Merced County health officials report another COVID-19 case, 2 recoveries

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials reported one new COVID-19 cases and two more recoveries Wednesday in their daily morning update.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases to 79.

That includes 48 active cases, 28 recoveries, and three deaths, according to the county’s Department of Public Health.

A total of 49 of those affected were reported to be between the ages of 18 to 49.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

