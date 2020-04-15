Merced County health officials report 2 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more recoveries

Breaking News
Tulare County announces 56 new cases of COVID-19, 2 more deaths

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials reported two new COVID-19 cases and two more recoveries Wednesday in their daily morning update.

The update brings the total number of confirmed cases to 76 — including 47 active cases, 26 recoveries and three deaths, according to the county’s Department of Public Health. A total of 49 of those affected were reported to be between the ages of 18 to 49.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

