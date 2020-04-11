Merced County health officials confirm 7 new cases related to COVID-19, total at 59

MERCED COUNTY, CA – On Friday, the Merced County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) confirmed seven new cases related to COVID-19. There are now 59 confirmed cases in the county.
Of the 59 cases, health officials say six are through community spread. There are no cases that are under investigation.
According to the Merced County Department of Public Health, the 18-49 age group has the highest number of cases coronavirus cases with 39 confirmed.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
