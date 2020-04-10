Merced County health officials confirm 12 new cases related to COVID-19, total at 52

MERCED COUNTY, CA – On Thursday, the Merced County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) confirmed 12 new cases related to COVID-19. There are now 52 confirmed cases in the county.

Of the 52 cases, health officials say five are through community spread. There are no cases that are under investigation.

According to the Merced County Department of Public Health, the 18-49 age group has the highest number of cases coronavirus cases with 36 confirmed.

COVID-19 resource links:

