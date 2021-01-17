Merced County COVID-19 vaccination clinics reach full capacity due to high demand

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

An ampoule Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, stand on the table at the Diakonie Hospital “DIAKO” vaccination ward in Bremen, Germany, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Besides the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Moderna is the second corona vaccine approved in the European Union. (Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP)

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County COVID-19 vaccination clinics reached full capacity for the week due to high demand.

The clinics were scheduled for Wednesday through Friday serving those in Phase 1A and seniors 65 years of age and older.

Health Officials say additional vaccination clinics will be made available as soon as the State provides Merced County with additional doses.

A new website was launched Sunday by the county in an effort to inform the public of COVID-19 vaccine distribution and communicate with eligible individuals as it becomes available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com