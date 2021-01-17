Merced County COVID-19 vaccination clinics reach full capacity due to high demand

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County COVID-19 vaccination clinics reached full capacity for the week due to high demand.
The clinics were scheduled for Wednesday through Friday serving those in Phase 1A and seniors 65 years of age and older.
Health Officials say additional vaccination clinics will be made available as soon as the State provides Merced County with additional doses.
A new website was launched Sunday by the county in an effort to inform the public of COVID-19 vaccine distribution and communicate with eligible individuals as it becomes available.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.