Merced County COVID-19 recoveries up

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus recoveries in Merced County has risen following a Tuesday evening update from the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say 56 patients recovered from COVID-19. It marks an increase of 28 recoveries since the update Tuesday morning.

The total number of confirmed patients remains at 92. Health officials say 33 are considered active and three patients have passed away.

