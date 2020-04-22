COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Merced County COVID-19 recoveries up

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus recoveries in Merced County has risen following a Tuesday evening update from the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say 56 patients recovered from COVID-19. It marks an increase of 28 recoveries since the update Tuesday morning.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The total number of confirmed patients remains at 92. Health officials say 33 are considered active and three patients have passed away.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know