Merced County COVID-19 cases up to 69; recoveries up to 18

Coronavirus

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Merced County is up to 69, according to the Department of Public Health, but officials add that the number of recoveries also stands at 18.

Health officials announced Monday that 18 of the reported cases were acquired outside Merced County, 15 were due to community spread, 15 were due to healthcare exposure, 21 due to known exposure, and no cases are under investigation.

For the first time since starting COVID-19 reporting, Merced County also released a city-specific breakdown of cases.

