Merced County COVID-19 cases up to 12

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Merced County is up 12 Wednesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

Of the 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases, health officials say eight are travel related, two are through community spread, and the remaining two are under investigation.

According to the Merced County Department of Public Health, the 18-49 age group has the highest number of cases coronavirus cases with eight confirmed.

