Merced County COVID-19 cases rise slightly; Stay-At-Home order modified

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Merced County has risen slightly to 85 confirmed.

Friday’s total number increased by three in 24 hours.

Of the 85 confirmed cases, Merced County Department of Public Health says there are 54 considered active, 28 patients recovered, and three deaths.

Health officials say 22 cases were acquired outside of Merced County, 22 were exposed to a known patient, 22 were exposed in healthcare, 17 due to community spread, and two are under investigation.

Merced County also announced a change to its Stay-At-Home Order, allowing modified recreation effective immediately. The change allows for golf courses to resume operations, under an approved operational guideline – but other facilities on site such as restaurants or bars stay closed.

Officials say it also allows green spaces at parks, and park pathways, to reopen – but picnic areas, BBQs, and other related facilities at parks will remain closed.

However, health officials ask residents continue to exercise social distancing.

