Merced County COVID-19 cases pass 4,000, 4 new deaths

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County reported 159 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths Thursday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The number of coronavirus cases in the county is up to 4,065 and the number of deaths is 39.

Health officials report that the number of coronavirus recoveries in Merced County is up 49 to a new total of 2,274.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.