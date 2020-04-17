Merced County COVID-19 case number rises to 82

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Another slight increase in COVID-19 numbers in Merced County boosted total cases to 82.

The Thursday evening update shows an increase of two from the morning update.

Of the 82 confirmed cases, Merced County Department of Public Health says there are 51 active cases, 28 recovered, and three deaths.

Health officials say 22 were exposed from known patients, 21 cases were acquired outside of Merced County, 21 were healthcare exposed, 17 were community spread, and one is under investigation.

COVID-19 resource links:

