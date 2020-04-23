Merced County COVID-19 case number rises slightly

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Merced County has risen by one Wednesday evening, compared to the previous update Wednesday morning.
Merced County Department of Public Health says the total coronavirus case number stands at 94 confirmed. Active cases remains at 35, recovered remains at 56, and there have been three confirmed deaths.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Health officials say 34 of the total number of cases are in Los Banos, 17 are in Merced, 7 in Gustine, 7 in Delhi, and 7 in Atwater.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.