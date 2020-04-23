Merced County COVID-19 case number rises slightly

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of COVID-19 cases in Merced County has risen by one Wednesday evening, compared to the previous update Wednesday morning.

Merced County Department of Public Health says the total coronavirus case number stands at 94 confirmed. Active cases remains at 35, recovered remains at 56, and there have been three confirmed deaths.

Health officials say 34 of the total number of cases are in Los Banos, 17 are in Merced, 7 in Gustine, 7 in Delhi, and 7 in Atwater.

COVID-19 resource links:

