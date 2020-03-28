Merced County confirms its first community spread coronavirus case

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MERCED COUNTY, Calif.(KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials confirmed Saturday its first community spread case of COVID-19.

The coronavirus patient, which was a part of three new coronavirus cases reported Friday, was reported to be doing well and is isolating and recovering at home, said the county’s Department of Public Health.

“This case highlights the importance of social distancing,” says Dr. Salvador Sandoval, Public Health Medical Director. “It is crucial that everyone follows the health order, and that nonessential businesses like bars and hair salons stay closed.”

Health officials are working to identify potential contacts. Based on the information provided by the patient, experts will assess risks of exposure to any of these contacts.

Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are currently seven reported cases of coronavirus in Merced County.

For information on COVID-19 and Merced County’s response, the public can call the Department of Public Health information line at 209-381-1180 in English, Spanish or Hmong or visit the county’s coronavirus website.

