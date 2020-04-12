Merced County confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19, total at 64

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On Saturday, Merced County health officials confirmed five new cases of COVID-19, total at 64.

Of the 64 cases, 16 have recovered and three have died.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.