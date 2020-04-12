Merced County confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19, total at 64

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — On Saturday, Merced County health officials confirmed five new cases of COVID-19, total at 64.
Of the 64 cases, 16 have recovered and three have died.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
