Merced County confirmed COVID-19 cases rises to 16

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Merced County is up to 16, according to an update from the Department of Public Health Thursday.

The total cases are up by four from the previous update.

Of the 16 total cases, eight are travel-related, six are under investigation, and two are through community spread. Health officials say there are 10 patients in the 18-49 age group, three are in the 50-64 age group, and three are 65-years or older.

COVID-19 resource links:

