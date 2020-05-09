Merced County adds 6 new COVID-19 cases

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Six new cases of COVID-19 were added to Merced County’s figures Friday, making a total of 163 confirmed patients.

Of the confirmed patients, health officials say 32 were acquired outside of its jurisdiction, 34 were due to community spread, 40 were due to healthcare exposure, and 56 were due to known exposure. One case is under investigation.

According to the Merced County Department of Public Health, the number of recovered patients is 91 and the number of deaths is three.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

