Merced County adds 5 reported cases of COVID-19

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The number of coronavirus cases in Merced County is up to 152 Wednesday, an increase of five cases when compared to the previous update earlier in the day, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say 86 patients have recovered and three have passed away.

According to Merced County Department of Public Health, 31 cases were acquired outside of its jurisdiction, 33 were community spread, 39 were healthcare exposed, 49 were known exposure, and zero are under investigation.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

