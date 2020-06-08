Merced County adds 23 more cases of COVID-19

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County added 23 COVID-19 cases Monday, pushing the total to 367 confirmed, according to the Department of Public Health.

Of the confirmed cases, health officials say 42 were acquired outside of its jurisdiction, 104 were due to community spread, 45 were due to healthcare exposure, and 157 were due to known exposure. Nineteen cases are under investigation.

According to the Merced County Department of Public Health, the number of recovered patients is 251 and the number of deaths is seven.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

